Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) to Sell

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $21.50 on Monday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

