Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($310.11) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($297.75) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €253.29 ($284.59).

ETR VOW3 opened at €185.32 ($208.22) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.16. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €155.20 ($174.38) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($283.37). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €180.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €191.27.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

