Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Short Interest Up 73.7% in January

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the December 31st total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SPLK opened at $124.01 on Wednesday. Splunk has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.68.

