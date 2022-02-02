SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) vs. Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Head-To-Head Review

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Vivid Seats’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $431.78 million 10.94 -$312.32 million $1.72 35.53 Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A

Vivid Seats has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment 10.84% -284.45% 6.99% Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SeaWorld Entertainment and Vivid Seats, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 0 2 6 0 2.75 Vivid Seats 0 1 5 0 2.83

SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $74.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.30%. Vivid Seats has a consensus target price of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 62.22%. Given Vivid Seats’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than SeaWorld Entertainment.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Vivid Seats

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

