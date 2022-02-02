PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Head-To-Head Contrast

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 44.87% 15.75% 1.69% Old Point Financial 14.77% 7.06% 0.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Old Point Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.35 billion 4.13 $606.96 million $5.10 9.33 Old Point Financial $57.14 million 2.24 $8.44 million $1.61 15.12

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PacWest Bancorp and Old Point Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 1 5 1 3.00 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $54.29, indicating a potential upside of 14.05%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Point Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Old Point Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Old Point Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

