FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) Trading 0.4% Higher

FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.08. 5,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 14,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,466,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000.

