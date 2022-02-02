Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.48. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $91.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,223,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Brunswick by 7.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,184,000 after acquiring an additional 154,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after acquiring an additional 191,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 15.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

