Analysts Offer Predictions for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bankwell Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

BWFG opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $266.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.45. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $34.98.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 7,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $222,766.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Mcneill acquired 11,070 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $344,498.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,275 shares of company stock valued at $661,434. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $487,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

