V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $85.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.85% from the stock’s previous close.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut V.F. to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

V.F. stock opened at $65.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.57.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in V.F. in the second quarter worth about $241,803,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4,144.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,243 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in V.F. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

