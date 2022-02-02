Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

SONX stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66. Sonendo has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Sonendo will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

