Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Truist Financial

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

CHD opened at $102.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.21. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

