Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.05.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $315.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.15. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $242.83 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $16,434,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,071,172 shares of company stock valued at $708,742,220. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after purchasing an additional 580,099 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

