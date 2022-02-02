Heritage Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Heritage Financial in a report released on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 101,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

