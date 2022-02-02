Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for First Business Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $33.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 7.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.35%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

