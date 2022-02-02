Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to report $142.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.00 million and the highest is $143.40 million. Renasant posted sales of $190.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $593.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.20 million to $598.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $631.35 million, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $633.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Renasant has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 15.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 3,236.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 86,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.