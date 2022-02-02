Vista Outdoor (VSTO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Vista Outdoor has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.700-$8.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.70-8.00 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VSTO opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $237,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

