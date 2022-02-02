Seagen (SGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Seagen to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.68. Seagen has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $199.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.46 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $551,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,507 shares of company stock worth $61,543,070 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

