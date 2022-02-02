Plains GP (PAGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Plains GP to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAGP opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

