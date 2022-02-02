Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.37. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.