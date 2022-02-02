DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

DLocal stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. DLocal has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,164,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,720,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

