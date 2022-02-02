Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. William Blair lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.57. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, CEO Susan Molineaux purchased 100,000 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $42,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 973,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 112,622 shares during the period. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

