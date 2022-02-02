Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $611.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to report $611.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $585.15 million and the highest is $637.59 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $215.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $835.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,439,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,527,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

