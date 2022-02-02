Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) and Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Head to Head Survey

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) and Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and Bank Hapoalim B.M., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuehne + Nagel International 5 5 4 0 1.93 Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus price target of $300.75, suggesting a potential upside of 425.90%. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.85%. Given Kuehne + Nagel International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kuehne + Nagel International is more favorable than Bank Hapoalim B.M..

Profitability

This table compares Kuehne + Nagel International and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuehne + Nagel International 5.36% 52.20% 12.63% Bank Hapoalim B.M. 30.43% 11.81% 0.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kuehne + Nagel International and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuehne + Nagel International $21.74 billion 1.59 $840.48 million $2.56 22.34 Bank Hapoalim B.M. $4.26 billion 3.32 $595.59 million N/A N/A

Kuehne + Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Hapoalim B.M..

Volatility & Risk

Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kuehne + Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays an annual dividend of $3.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services. Small Businesses provides a variety of banking services to business customers. Housing Loans is providing credit services for housing to customers of retail activity. The Corporate Activity segment operates in Commercial and Business sectors. Business sector provides financial services to large corporations in Israel and abroad. The International Activity segment operates in Financial Management and Adjustments. Financial Management is responsible for the management of the bank's sources and uses, for the bank's nostro activity, for the activity of the transaction rooms (foreign currency and securities), for provident fund management companies services and for the provision of operating services to financial asset managers, and securities management services for all bank customers.

