Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries Raised by Scotiabank (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Scotiabank raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.95. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Shares of LYB opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 245,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,192,000 after purchasing an additional 133,614 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

