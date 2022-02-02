Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

IBP stock opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.27. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $98.43 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,997,505 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

