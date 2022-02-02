SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) has been assigned a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on SMA Solar Technology in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

S92 opened at €31.56 ($35.46) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 31.82. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of €29.62 ($33.28) and a 1 year high of €63.95 ($71.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.10.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.