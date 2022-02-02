CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CONE. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.82.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 219.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,148,000 after buying an additional 576,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,367,000 after buying an additional 251,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after buying an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,770,000 after buying an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

