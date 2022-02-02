Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $2.25 on Monday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $46.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Research analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William B. Stilley III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.