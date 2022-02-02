Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $25.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,571,000 after buying an additional 5,527,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,693,000 after acquiring an additional 642,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,881,000 after acquiring an additional 611,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

