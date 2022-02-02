Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

NYSE MA opened at $392.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.52. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $385.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

