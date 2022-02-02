MKS Instruments, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2023 earnings at $13.56 EPS.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

MKSI stock opened at $154.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.19.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.