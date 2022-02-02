Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Boosted by Truist Financial (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for McDonald’s in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.18.

Shares of MCD opened at $258.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.71. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 44.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,496,000 after purchasing an additional 147,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

