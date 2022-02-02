Camden Property Trust (CPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CPT stock opened at $159.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $180.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 134.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.81.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

