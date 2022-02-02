QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QCR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $56.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12. QCR has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 10.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 36.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 32,193 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

