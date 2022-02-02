CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CACI. Barclays began coverage on CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.43.

CACI International stock opened at $246.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.50 and its 200-day moving average is $266.99. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CACI International has a 12 month low of $215.18 and a 12 month high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CACI International by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after acquiring an additional 221,504 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

