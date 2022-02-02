AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXAHY. Citigroup initiated coverage on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AXA from €29.00 ($32.58) to €29.50 ($33.15) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $32.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

