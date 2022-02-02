Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €22.50 ($25.28) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

GCTAF opened at $21.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $43.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

