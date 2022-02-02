AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on APP. UBS Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.93.
NYSE APP opened at $67.69 on Monday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,005,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,696,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
