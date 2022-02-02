AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APP. UBS Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.93.

Get AppLovin alerts:

NYSE APP opened at $67.69 on Monday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 2,800 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $280,812.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $11,273,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,939,193 shares of company stock valued at $727,241,023.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,005,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,696,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.