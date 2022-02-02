Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) Shares Up 0.4%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95. 1,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.