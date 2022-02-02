AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) Stock Price Up 0.7%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.85 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 21,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 34,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87.

