Short Interest in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Declines By 24.0%

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,900,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter worth $6,052,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 8.8% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

