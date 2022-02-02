VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) Trading Up 0.6%

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA)’s stock price were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.88 and last traded at $73.86. Approximately 10,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 22,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.