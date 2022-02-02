Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $680.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $740.00 to $680.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

CHTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR opened at $596.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $625.95 and a 200-day moving average of $700.57. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $549.59 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 450,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,458,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.