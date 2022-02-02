Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
XELB stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.72.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 41.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter.
Xcel Brands Company Profile
XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.
