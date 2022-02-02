Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

XELB stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 41.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,005 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

