Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRRA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $29.65 on Monday. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sierra Oncology news, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 5,601 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 955,601 shares of company stock valued at $25,778,543. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

