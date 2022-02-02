Head to Head Analysis: Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) versus Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group -29.03% -20.29% -14.32% Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Oatly Group and Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $421.35 million 10.25 -$60.36 million N/A N/A Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oatly Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oatly Group and Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 1 7 12 0 2.55 Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oatly Group presently has a consensus price target of 18.96, indicating a potential upside of 159.71%. Given Oatly Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Oatly Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs beats Oatly Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs

