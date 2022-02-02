Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) & Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Financial Analysis

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Utah Medical Products and Delcath Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Delcath Systems has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 251.13%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Delcath Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $42.18 million 8.01 $10.80 million $3.85 24.03 Delcath Systems $1.16 million 43.95 -$24.16 million ($3.55) -1.95

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 29.22% 13.24% 12.16% Delcath Systems -1,498.41% -158.51% -86.56%

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Delcath Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

