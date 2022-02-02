Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of FANUY stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

