Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

NYSE WBS opened at $60.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

