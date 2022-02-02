Unity Software (U) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Unity Software (NYSE:U) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Unity Software to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unity Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $107.80 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.77 and a 200-day moving average of $135.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $1,170,987.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,575,876 shares of company stock valued at $277,488,647 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

